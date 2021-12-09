Fast Lane X-6 Night Crawler RC Truck | $30 | Amazon

I think it’s pretty uncontroversial to say that this six-wheeled RC truck is rad. I bet you can do all kinds of sick jumps with it, and look at that spoiler! It looks like if they put two spoilers side by side. I bet that thing can fly. Heck, even if it can’t, I bet it can drive straight up a wall! This thing i s the stuff of my 12-year-old dreams. If you don’t believe me, watch the video on the product page! It has it all—driving through the woods, up and over stuff, peeling out and spitting rocks and dirt while it does. This would have been the sort of thing that, in the 90s, you would have seen some 25-year-old dad driving around in the cul de sac at like 7 o’clock in the summer, drinking beer from a longneck brown bottle and smoking Marlboro Lights, right? That was just my experience? Anyway, this truck is cool, it’s only $30 right now, and you should get one for Christmas for you or whoever.