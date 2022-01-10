Flash Furniture 5-Piece Folding Card Table & Chair Set | $98 | Amazon



When was the last time you upgraded your game night set? Thought so. On the bright side, I have the perfect thing for you and your pals, since the Flash Furniture 5-Piece Folding Card Table & Chair Set is $98 at Amazon. That’s a portable, take-anywhere, pick-up-and-throw-at-someone-to-do-wrestling-pranks-with set for 43% off, and it’s in black, so it’ll match with everything. You’ll save $75 on furniture , and then make twice that much back by convincing your friends that really, you had no idea that was the high hand or would kill their entire party , honest. Also you can easily move it to a basement, garage, or front porch depending on the weather, which is a bonus.