Flash Furniture 5-Piece Folding Card Table & Chair Set | $98 | Amazon
When was the last time you upgraded your game night set? Thought so. On the bright side, I have the perfect thing for you and your pals, since the Flash Furniture 5-Piece Folding Card Table & Chair Set is $98 at Amazon. That’s a portable, take-anywhere, pick-up-and-throw-at-someone-to-do-wrestling-pranks-with set for 43% off, and it’s in black, so it’ll match with everything. You’ll save $75 on furniture, and then make twice that much back by convincing your friends that really, you had no idea that was the high hand or would kill their entire party, honest. Also you can easily move it to a basement, garage, or front porch depending on the weather, which is a bonus.