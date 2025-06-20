Logo
Humble Bundle Is Offering 17 of the Best LEGO Games for $15

Collect these amazing co-op adventures from LEGO for next to nothing for a limited time at Humble Bundle.

ByJoe Tilleli
Humble Bundle continues to be the best place to find some awesome deals on a bunch of games at once. Right now, we're looking at a collection of 17 different LEGO games, spanning multiple franchises from Star Wars to Marvel to Batman to The Lord of the Rings.

LEGO games are just such a treat to play. They are the perfect co-op adventures for everyone. Whether you're a gamer with your non-gamer partner or a parent introducing your child to their first game, you can't go wrong with any of the LEGO games in this bundle.

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DELUXE EDITION
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 DELUXE EDITION
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains DELUXE EDITION
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham PREMIUM EDITION
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens DELUXE EDITION
  • LEGO Jurassic World
  • LEGO Worlds
  • LEGO Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • LEGO MARVEL's Avengers DELUXE EDITION
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
  • LEGO The Lord of the Rings
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO The Hobbit
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame

Humble Bundle is a "name-your-price" situation, but at incremental tiers. So long as you pay at least $15, you'll get all 17 LEGO games.

See at Humble Bundle


