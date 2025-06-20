Humble Bundle Is Offering 17 of the Best LEGO Games for $15

Humble Bundle continues to be the best place to find some awesome deals on a bunch of games at once. Right now, we're looking at a collection of 17 different LEGO games, spanning multiple franchises from Star Wars to Marvel to Batman to The Lord of the Rings.

LEGO games are just such a treat to play. They are the perfect co-op adventures for everyone. Whether you're a gamer with your non-gamer partner or a parent introducing your child to their first game, you can't go wrong with any of the LEGO games in this bundle.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DELUXE EDITION

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 DELUXE EDITION

LEGO DC Super-Villains DELUXE EDITION

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham PREMIUM EDITION

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens DELUXE EDITION

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Worlds

LEGO Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers DELUXE EDITION

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

The LEGO Movie Videogame Humble Bundle is a "name-your-price" situation, but at incremental tiers. So long as you pay at least $15, you'll get all 17 LEGO games.