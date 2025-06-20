Humble Bundle Is Offering 17 of the Best LEGO Games for $15
Collect these amazing co-op adventures from LEGO for next to nothing for a limited time at Humble Bundle.
Humble Bundle continues to be the best place to find some awesome deals on a bunch of games at once. Right now, we're looking at a collection of 17 different LEGO games, spanning multiple franchises from Star Wars to Marvel to Batman to The Lord of the Rings.
Suggested Reading
LEGO games are just such a treat to play. They are the perfect co-op adventures for everyone. Whether you're a gamer with your non-gamer partner or a parent introducing your child to their first game, you can't go wrong with any of the LEGO games in this bundle.
Related Content
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DELUXE EDITION
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 DELUXE EDITION
- LEGO DC Super-Villains DELUXE EDITION
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens DELUXE EDITION
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Worlds
- LEGO Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- LEGO MARVEL's Avengers DELUXE EDITION
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
Humble Bundle is a "name-your-price" situation, but at incremental tiers. So long as you pay at least $15, you'll get all 17 LEGO games.