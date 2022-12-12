We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Premiere VR | $25 | Humble Bundle



Humble Bundle is a great way to discover games you wouldn’t have otherwise played for a pretty low cost. Any virtual reality heads out there will be happy to see they are running a promotion now for VR games. The bundle includes seven games total—After the Fall, Cosmonious High, Vox Machinae, Arizona Sunshine, Doom VFR, Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder, and Bean Stalker. And you can own them all for just $25. You’ll get the Steam version of the games, but you’ll even be able to play them on Meta Quest 2 via streaming from your PC with some easy setup. Plus, proceeds help support the Starlight Children’s Foundation.