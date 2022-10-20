Halloween Fog Machine with Lights | $46 | 17% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The finishing touches to any Halloween display: fog. Nothing creates a vibe like some ominous mist, or some dance floor-worthy LED lights. This fog machine is 17% off but you can clip the coupon for an extra couple bucks—and it’s on Amazon Prime so it can be delivered: stat. Just fill the machine with fog juice (technical term) and use the remote control to change the lights’ color and lighting pattern. Is this “extra?” Oh, absolutely. Is it reminiscent of a professional haunted house? You better believe it. Those trick-or-treaters cannot fathom what’s ahead (candy is ahead).