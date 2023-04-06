It's all consuming.
Hop Over to Target for Last Minute Easter Deals

Same day pickup or delivery on an Easter basket? No problem!

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
Shop last-minute Easter deals at Target with same-day pickup.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

No worries if you’ve waited til now for your Easter shopping. Somebunny told us that Target’s deals on last minute Easter stuff let you shop online for same-day pickup or delivery. Drop some literature in your nieces and nephews’ Easter baskets with spend $20, get $5 off children’s books. Or bring activities to the kids table with 10% off kids craft kits.

Last Minute Easter Deals | Target

Of course, you’ll find candy, which is good for you to stock up on Cadbury Mini Eggs (BOGO 25% Off) and Reese’s Eggs (two for $10), the latter of which are great frozen. Spring into action and hatch these Easter deals before Sunday is upon us. 

