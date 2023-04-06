Hop Over to Target for Last Minute Easter Deals

No worries if you’ve waited til now for your Easter shopping. Somebunny told us that Target’s deals on last minute Easter stuff let you shop online for same-day pickup or delivery. Drop some literature in your nieces and nephews’ Easter baskets with spend $20, get $5 off children’s books. Or bring activities to the kids table with 10% off kids craft kits.

Last Minute Easter Deals | Target

Of course, you’ll find candy, which is good for you to stock up on Cadbury Mini Eggs (BOGO 25% Off) and Reese’s Eggs (t wo for $10) , the latter of which are great frozen. Spring into action and hatch these Easter deals before Sunday is upon us.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Target