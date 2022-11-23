Meta Quest 2 (128GB) | $400 | Amazon

Meta Quest 2 (256 GB) | $497 | Amazon

Having finally gott en my hands on the new generation of consoles, I’ve got to say I still have the most fun with my Quest 2. Among Us VR just released this month and it might just be the best version of the game. The addition of proximity chat, new tasks that highlight what’s possible in VR, plus the ability to gesture and surround someone in meetings you’re accusing of being the imposter just elevates this ga me to new levels it hadn’t even hit during the height of the popularity of the mobile version . Anyone would be excited to open up their own Meta Quest 2 this holiday season.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) for $400 at Amazon