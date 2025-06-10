Hook Dad Up With Nike Gear for Father's Day and Save Up to 35%

Few brands have the universal appeal of Nike, so if you’re still shopping for the best Father’s Day gifts, you won’t want to miss this one. Nike’s Father’s Day Sale is offering hundreds of great shoes, clothes, accessories, golf gear, and more, for up to 35% off. This deal runs through June 15, so there’s still time to score great deals that will make the dads in your life very happy indeed.

Nike Father’s Day Sale | Up to 35% off | Nike

If you’re a Nike member, you can double down on the great deals with free shipping on orders of $50 or more. And whether Dad is a fitness fanatic or just a couch potato who enjoys high-quality, comfortable shoes and athleisurewear, there are tons of great gifting options at great prices. (Nobody says you can’t pick up something for yourself while you’re there too!) Nike’s Father’s Day Sale will be offering hot deals of up to 35% off hundreds of items through June 15.