Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back -- Snag It (and Its New Pet Sidekicks) Before They Vanish

Halloween die-hards know the drill: blink and Home Depot’s viral 12-foot skeleton disappears until next year. The towering icon just re-hit the retailer’s seasonal page, and this season he’s not alone. For Home Depot's Halloween selection, this year a skeletal dog and cat have joined the lineup, plus a fresh wave of licensed animatronics pulled straight from Disney and Universal catalogs. None of it is discounted, but as you're probably already well-aware, most wanted pieces will sell out long before October arrives.

Last year it crashed carts within hours; the year before, it sparked neighborhood decorating wars. Built from weather-resistant frame sections and glowing LCD eyes, the giant skeleton turns a quiet lawn into an attraction you can see from half a block away. And you can even put clothes on it if you want to, so that's part of the fun.

Think of it as the yard guardian for your big skeleton. The dog’s ribcage and skull match the main skeleton’s finish, but a motion sensor adds a bark and head turn when trick-or-treaters wander too close. At just under three feet tall, it’s big enough to notice but small enough to store without a dedicated shed.

Pair the dog with its feline counterpart for a full undead-pet set. The cat arches its back, swivels its head, and flashes LED eyes. Set it on the porch rail or beside a pumpkin stack—anywhere a sudden hiss will make guests jump.

If towering bones aren’t your vibe, scroll the licensed section. This year’s batch pulls from Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Universal’s classic monsters, and a few newer horror franchises. Talking tombstones, singing busts, and life-size characters arrive pre-programmed—plug them in and watch them steal the show.

Snag all your Halloween yard decor at Home Depot before it's all gone and you'll have a spooky good time this season.