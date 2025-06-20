Logo
Home Goods

Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back -- Snag It (and Its New Pet Sidekicks) Before They Vanish

Think of him not as a giant skeleton, but as a friend. A 12 foot tall friend with glowing eyes and plastic bones.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Halloween die-hards know the drill: blink and Home Depot’s viral 12-foot skeleton disappears until next year. The towering icon just re-hit the retailer’s seasonal page, and this season he’s not alone. For Home Depot's Halloween selection, this year a skeletal dog and cat have joined the lineup, plus a fresh wave of licensed animatronics pulled straight from Disney and Universal catalogs. None of it is discounted, but as you're probably already well-aware, most wanted pieces will sell out long before October arrives.

Suggested Reading

Stay Safe on the Road With a 4K Front and Rear Dash Cam for Under $100
How to Stream Formula 1 Anywhere in the World
Our VIP Link Gets You $60 Off an Apollo Wearable for Better Sleep

12-Foot Skeleton | $299 | Home Depot

Related Content

Home Depot’s Home Decor Sale Takes Up to 50% Off These Can't-Miss Pieces
Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back -- Snag It (and Its New Pet Sidekicks) Before They Vanish

Last year it crashed carts within hours; the year before, it sparked neighborhood decorating wars. Built from weather-resistant frame sections and glowing LCD eyes, the giant skeleton turns a quiet lawn into an attraction you can see from half a block away. And you can even put clothes on it if you want to, so that's part of the fun.

Skeleton Dog | $249 | Home Depot

Think of it as the yard guardian for your big skeleton. The dog’s ribcage and skull match the main skeleton’s finish, but a motion sensor adds a bark and head turn when trick-or-treaters wander too close. At just under three feet tall, it’s big enough to notice but small enough to store without a dedicated shed.

Skeleton Cat | $199 | Home Depot

Pair the dog with its feline counterpart for a full undead-pet set. The cat arches its back, swivels its head, and flashes LED eyes. Set it on the porch rail or beside a pumpkin stack—anywhere a sudden hiss will make guests jump.

More Licensed Animatronics | Home Depot

If towering bones aren’t your vibe, scroll the licensed section. This year’s batch pulls from Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Universal’s classic monsters, and a few newer horror franchises. Talking tombstones, singing busts, and life-size characters arrive pre-programmed—plug them in and watch them steal the show.

Snag all your Halloween yard decor at Home Depot before it's all gone and you'll have a spooky good time this season.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!