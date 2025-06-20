Home Depot Is Literally Giving Away Tools This Holiday

The handyman or handywoman in your life is going to love this hot new Home Depot deal that just dropped. For a limited time, you can score up to 40% some of Home Depot’s best sellers, and a free tool when you purchase a battery. That's right, you can grab a new Ryobi, Milwaukee, or DeWalt tool when you purchase its battery, no promo code needed. Whether you’re looking for some new tools to spruce up our DIY skills, new appliances to finally finish that kitchen upgrade, or a new couch to sink into when the holidays are done, Home Depot has you covered.