Home Depot Is Literally Giving Away Tools This Holiday

Get the handyman in your life the best gift this holiday season with up to 40% off best selling tools, furniture, appliances and more

ByMike Fazioli
The handyman or handywoman in your life is going to love this hot new Home Depot deal that just dropped. For a limited time, you can score up to 40% some of Home Depot’s best sellers, and a free tool when you purchase a battery. That's right, you can grab a new Ryobi, Milwaukee, or DeWalt tool when you purchase its battery, no promo code needed. Whether you’re looking for some new tools to spruce up our DIY skills, new appliances to finally finish that kitchen upgrade, or a new couch to sink into when the holidays are done, Home Depot has you covered.

Holiday sale | Up to 40% off and Free Tools | Home Depot

Home Depot has all of the best tool brands, and they’re all part of these great sale events. Buy a select tool kit from Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, Ryobi, or Ridgid, all up to 40% off. There are also great deals available on Husky tool sets, rolling tool chests, and much more. Not looking for new tools? Take a look at the huge deals on LG, GE, or Whirlpool appliances. Give an amazing holiday gift to your favorite handyperson, or restock your own home workshop during this amazing Home Depot sales event for a limited time .

