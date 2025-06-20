Logo
Kinja Deals

Home Depot’s Home Decor Sale Takes Up to 50% Off These Can't-Miss Pieces

The perfect fall refresh is just a click away.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If the couch looks tired or the guest-room nightstand just, well, doesn't exist, Home Depot’s latest home decor sale can handle most of your to-do list in one cart. From now through September 22, the Home Decor Savings Event trims as much as half off furniture and accents, all without a promo code. Looking for the perfect mid century modern sofa? How about a farmhouse style nightstand? Whatever your style, The Home Depot is here to give you that perfect fall refresh. To help you choose what to buy, we highlighted some of our favorites below.

Suggested Reading

Have a Better Bathroom Experience With 20% off Bumbumbidets’ Portable Rechargeable Bidet
Give Your Brand Merch a Revamp with 15% Off Custom Drinkware at Staplespromo
Save 77% on a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office Professional 2021

Fabien Walnut 3-Drawer Nightstand

Fabien Walnut 3-Drawer Nightstand | $339 | Home Depot

Related Content

Home Depot’s Home Decor Sale Takes Up to 50% Off These Can't-Miss Pieces
Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back -- Snag It (and Its New Pet Sidekicks) Before They Vanish

Mid-century lines, solid-wood legs, and a rich walnut veneer land this piece somewhere between vintage score and boutique splurge. Three drawers hold bedside clutter, and the 28-inch width leaves room for a lamp and a stack of books. And you can't beat the price. Grab it while it's still available.

Babo Care 14-Inch Queen Hybrid Mattress

Babo Care 14-Inch Queen Hybrid Mattress| $385 | Home Depot

A cashmere-topped cover, gel memory foam for cooling, and a firm pocket-coil core make this mattress a quick upgrade for a sagging guest bed or an overdue primary swap. Flip it to the reversible support side if you ever want a change in feel.

Kinwell Swivel Barrel Chair

Kinwell Swivel Barrel Chair | $386 | Home Depot

The teal-leaning light-green upholstery reads neutral in daylight and moodier at night, while the hidden swivel base makes conversation flow in living rooms that skip the sectional. Textured linen-weave fabric resists pilling; the cushioned seat keeps late-night reading sessions comfortable.

Madison Park Oval Coffee Table

Madison Park Oval Coffee Table | $214 | Home Depot

An MDF top in a clean white finish meets natural-tone legs for a two-tone look that brightens darker seating areas. At 48 inches long, it anchors larger sectionals without crowding smaller sofas. Easy assembly means it’s out of the box and ready for coasters in about fifteen minutes.

StyleWell Goodwin Mid-Century Sofa

StyleWell Goodwin Mid-Century Sofa | $324 | Home Depot

Square arms, tapered legs, and sand-beige fabric line up with the rest of your modern pieces, while the 75-inch frame fits apartments that can’t swallow a full-length couch. Included throw pillows save a trip down the décor aisle; the sale price keeps the budget intact for matching end tables.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!