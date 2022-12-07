It’s the time of year when we all get to show off our novelty holiday sweaters. Whether you’re aiming for silly yet subtle or completely ridiculous, there’s a print out there for you.
Ripple Junction Dwight Schrute Sweater | $55 | Amazon
Yes, this sweater DOES say “Dreaming of a Dwight Christmas” and I think that’s beautiful. Adorned with beets and Dwight himself, this is a perfect opportunity to wear The Office gear to your own office’s holiday party. You just can’t beet that.
Uideazone Unisex Christmas Sweater | $32 | Amazon
Okay, am I the only one getting the thing where the sloth’s eyes follow you? I am mesmerized, if not completely haunted by this sweater. Is it cute or does it look like the Babadook? Somehow both! Start conversations and haunt your own dreams for just $32.
Club Room Merino Penguin Sweater | $32 | Macy’s
Silly holiday sweater, but make it oddly classy! At over half off, this is a great deal on a cute animal sweater that’s significantly less haunting than the sloth. Also, the scarf serves as an excellent ice breaker. Do penguins get cold? Do they even have necks? The sweater poses more questions than it answers.
Charter Club Nordic Sweater | $37 | Macy’s
This is a more classic holiday sweater option at a great price. Currently over half off, this sweater is a great way to be the life of your holiday party for less. Suggested conversation starter: “Do you think all the reindeer on this sweater like each other?”
Fifth Sun Toy Story Sweatshirt | $32 | Macy’s
OOOOH. The sweater. Sure, this is technically a sweatshirt, but it’s a great pick for Disney fans who want to spread a little holiday cheer. Start a conversation about everyone’s favorite Pixar movies. I’m not responsible if people cry.