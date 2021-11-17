Up to 30% Off Holiday Hosting Essentials | Amazon



You don’t have to be hosting the holidays to like holiday hosting essentials. So if you stock up during the 30% off Holiday Hosting Essentials sale at Amazon without a real party in mind, no one will tell. The most exciting thing on the list is probably the dried fruit and nuts platter, because it’s shaped like a Christmas tree and comes on a reusable bamboo tray. ( Plus, your creative approach to snacks will totally impress your guests.) If you’re more of a traditionalist, there are individually packaged holiday-themed Oreos, which are festive and make a cute stocking stuffer. And for the mornings after you (or your guests) hit the nog hard, there’s a variety pack of flavored coffee pods to help with the hangover. Check out the sale’s page for a complete list of discount snackies.