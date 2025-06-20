Holiday Deals Are Already in Full Swing at L.L. Bean
Totes, clothes, sweet treats, and more gifts for everyone are on sale at great prices, order by Dec. 10 to guarantee Christmas delivery.
L.L. Bean's famous wares are on sale for the holidays, with great gifting options for everyone.
L.L. Bean is over 100 years old, and yet their annual holiday sales are still among the best anywhere. 2025 is no different, as a quick browse of L.L. Bean's website will reveal. There are great deals for everyone — men, women, and kids — and they're all live right now. Ordering by Dec. 10 to guarantee delivery in time for Christmas is especially important if you're buying L.L. Bean's legendary customizable Christmas stockings, which will grace your mantel for decades.
Over 100 great gift ideas are on sale right now, including from L.L. Bean's famous open-top Boat and Tote bag, which ranges in price from $33 for a small tote to $55 for an extra large. Comfort and warmth are guaranteed when you put on the Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw, an amazing gift idea or a cool splurge for yourself for just $75. It's all there at L.L. Bean right now, and don't forget to order by Dec. 10 to guarantee Christmas delivery.