Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon



Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is upon us! This two-week sale offers the best of everyday treats and luxury skincare to ring in the colder months. Whether you’re stocking up on your skincare routine or scoping our gift ideas for your little cousins, you’ll be saving big bucks on good stuff.

Cetaphil is a little un-sexy, but it’s beloved by skincare minimalists and dermatologists alike. It’s fragrance free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic: all the buzzy words you want a basic cleanser to have.

An Amazon bestseller! This variety pack from K-beauty brand Innisfree is a day trip to Jeju Island for your winter skin. Ginseng, tea tree, and aloe are among this pack’s 12 hydrating selections.

Do you even double-cleanse, bro? This micellar water removes makeup, sunscreen, and grime from your face at the end of the day, so your second cleanse (maybe with the above Cetaphil), hydrates your skin better.

Another Amazon bestseller! Super-hydrators Laneige created this next gen hyaluronic acid serum to deliver hella hydration to your skin. Smoothing, hydrating, and good for all skin types, this is a great introductory serum for testing the hyaluronic acid waters.

Aquaphor is a multi-use skincare essential. Whether you’re trying out “slugging” because you heard of it on TikTok or caring for some ultra-dry hands, this duo is your new bestie only $16. One for home, one for your back pack.

Hey, your under-eye skin is delicate and should be handled with care. Just as you’d sheet mask for your face, your eyes could use a little love too! This mask contains collagen peptides and gold infused in a soothing gel patch.