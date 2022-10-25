Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon



Of course, men’s products are included in this Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul—everything from bestselling eye cream to all the goods that keep your beard and hair picture-perfect. Here are some bestsellers and basics to help you feel put-together this autumn.

If you’re going to do one skincare thing, make it an eye cream. A recent Amazon bestseller, French brand Clarins has created an eye balm for men that fights free radicals and improves firmness.

A wet-dry shaver, this powerful cordless shaver has contour heads to get around the fine angles of your jaw. A “pop up trimmer” lets you shave mustaches and sideburns with ease. And, it’s safe to take in the shower!

If your idea of shaving is more analog, this Dollar Shave Club kit includes some extra cartridges and a cover for travel. Even if a vacation isn’t on the horizon, this deal is excellent for the price.

And of course you need some shave gel whether you’re electric or analog. This ultra-luxe gel from London-based brand Elemis contains witch hazel and aloe vera among its ingredients. S oothing and smoothing!

Finally, a good pomade brings the look together. This “fiber” works like a hair gel, but textures and hydrates the hair with better hold and shape than a traditional gel, giving the hair a natural, textured look.