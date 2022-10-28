Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon
Giftable, reliable, and oh-so on-sale: the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul includes hot hair tools that will last! Look out for your standard hair dryer (always good to have), and hot brushes that bring the look together; here are a few eye-catching deals in the hair tool department.
Conair 1875 Watt Double Ceramic Hair Dryer | $20 | 43% Off
This is just your standard hair dryer, but one that is $20 and will probably last you. 43% off is nothing to shake a stick at, especially with its double ceramic technology to keep your hair from frizzing.
Paul Mitchell Neuro Sleek Smoothing Hot Brush | $113 | 10% Off
Part of Amazon’s Professional Beauty lineup, this brush allows for gentle styling with advanced ionic technology. Think of it as a super-gentle hair straightener with a bristle design and ergonomic shape that can brush easily from roots to ends!
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Ceramic Deep Waver | $63 | 30% Off
Two 1" wave barrels caress your strands to deliver subtle waves to your hair. Don’t forget to use heat protectant, and adjust the wand’s heat to your hair type; this bestseller is a one-stop shop for perfect bouncy waves.
Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron | $46 | 55% Off
A delightfully good hair straightener, with 1" seamless ceramic plates. This salon model makes it easy to smooth, and give shape to hair by gently curling or flipping the ends. Chic!