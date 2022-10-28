Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon

Giftable, reliable, and oh-so on-sale: the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul includes hot hair tools that will last! Look out for your standard hair dryer (always good to have), and hot brushes that bring the look together; here are a few eye-catching deals in the hair tool department.

This is just your standard hair dryer, but one that is $20 and will probably last you. 43% off is nothing to shake a stick at, especially with its double ceramic technology to keep your hair from frizzing.

Part of Amazon’s Professional Beauty lineup, this brush allows for gentle styling with advanced ionic technology. Think of it as a super-gentle hair straightener with a bristle design and ergonomic shape that can brush easily from roots to ends!

Two 1" wave barrels caress your strands to deliver subtle waves to your hair. Don’t forget to use heat protectant, and adjust the wand’s heat to your hair type; this bestseller is a one-stop shop for perfect bouncy waves.

A delightfully good hair straightener, with 1" seamless ceramic plates. This salon model makes it easy to smooth, and give shape to hair by gently curling or flipping the ends. Chic!