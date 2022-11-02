Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon

As the weather changes, your skin will react—and not in a way you’re going to like. The key? Hydration and gentle treatment, using any number of creams and tools of the trade. Amazon Prime’s Holiday Beauty Haul is a great opportunity to stock up on a whole routine of those winter hydrators—to apply from your eyelids, all the way to your collarbone.

Your first step: cleansing. The Foreo Mini uses “T-Sonic pulsations” (sure) to cleanse underneath your skin—reaching deep within pores to prevent them from clogging. The gentle cleansing bristles have both thicker and thinner touchpoints, for cleansing different parts of your face.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $139 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Cozy Canadian Down & Feather Company Sleepy and ethical.

The Canadian Down & Feather Company can check a few people off your holiday shopping list: cozy connoisseurs or family who just needs better sleep. Buy at the Canadian Down & Feather Company Advertisement

And a cleanser to go with that? This Neostrata cleanser brightens with Vitamin C and Retinol, fighting discoloration like hyperpigmentation (uneven skin tone). Gentle exfoliation means you can say goodbye to dead skin cells sticking around your face.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $36 at Amazon

Advertisement

Microneedling doesn’t have to be an office-only affair. GloPro is an award-winning tool that helps the hydration penetrate deeper into your skin. Painless, precise exfoliation smooths skin and tightens pores—and only takes about 60 seconds to use.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $200 at Amazon

Advertisement

Super-hydrators Laneige formulated a hyaluronic acid that, with a double-fermentation process, delivers hydration deeper and faster. Probiotics help repair and maintain your skin’s moisture barrier—which is essential in the colder months. Gently pat on after cleansing and enjoy the glow.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $32 at Amazon

Advertisement

Your eyes need some hydration too—and Avene’s Retinaldehyde eye serum visibly reduces wrinkles while plumping the skin. This is also formulated with hyaluronic acid, a super-hydrator for winter skincare woes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $42 at Amazon

Advertisement

Though we associate deep hydration and thick creams with nighttime, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is a daytime moisturizer that kicks your hydration into gear. The gel cream formulation is light enough for daytime, and protects your skin with SPF 30.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $103 at Amazon

Advertisement

Like around your eyes, your neck and chest are delicate areas of skin that need a bit more help. This moisturizer sounds super-luxe, but it has the same goals as any of the above: delivering deep moisture and improving the texture of skin, while still protecting with SPF.