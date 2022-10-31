Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon

Beauty tools! Perhaps you think nothing about them in your day-to-day—perhaps you are an evangelist for gua sha and similar practices. Perhaps you simply enjoy the sensation of something scrubbing your face for you? Hey—we got you: these tools do all of the above.

If you love the sensation of a super-clean face, this device breaks down all the stuff clogging your pores as it scrubs at 7000 vibrations per minute. Simply apply your cleanser, wet the device, and go to town. It can also warm up to help facial oils penetrate your skin deeper.

Think of the Foreo Bear as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results.

Yes, shaving sucks. If you’re brave and ready to ditch the razor, this permanent laser hair removal device is a spicy 14% off. This painless process leaves you irritation free, and rejuvenates skin as you glide it across your skin. Over time, your hair will grow less and less.

And if you’re not ready to ditch the razor, here’s the next best thing: a cordless electric razor for $14. You’ll notice the shape can move around fine angles, and built-in LED lights help guide the way. They note also it’s safe to use without a shaving cream too—go nuts!

This super-mini LED light therapy device (a mouthful) increases microcirculation, releases muscle tension, and can work alongside Foreo’s sheet masks to activate and deliver nutrients. Basically: more collagen and elastin for your face.

Another bestselling Foreo: the ultra-cute bear. This FDA-cleared device firms and contours your skin like a non-invasive facelift. This can be used with or without a serum first—but if used with a serum, it delivers results deeper into the skin.