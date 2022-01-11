Battery Daddy Battery Organizer | $15 | Amazon

You’ve had it hard, sugar mess. How about you take it easy and let Battery Daddy keep those batteries organized for you? That’s right, Battery Daddy has all the storage slots you need, whether we’re talkin’ D cell, C cell, AAs, 9v batteries ... oh, you gonna use that battery for somethin’? Are you sure it’s got juice left in it? Here, let Battery Daddy’s battery tester check it out for you—that’s right, Battery Daddy comes with a tester, honey pocket. Why don’t you just put your feet up and store your coin cells in Battery Daddy, too? Yeah, Battery Daddy keeps up to 180 batteries, candy pie.