Photo: Derek Thomson (Unsplash)

Dad? Daaaad. Daaaaaaaaad? We, the children (and spouses and general dad enthusiasts, I guess), want to make you happy on your approaching day o’ appreciation. So, inquiring minds want to know: What’s the best Father’s Day gift you’ve ever received, ever? Tell us in the comments below, so that maybe someone else can steal that idea for their own dad, and your kids can get ideas, too. It’s for the good of all dad-kind.



(In the meantime, check out our Father’s Day gift guide for some dad-spiration.)