Alright tool fools, here is your next cool dool (by the way we changed it to dool instead of deal): RAK is selling some handy accessory-style tools for as much as 44% off (don’t believe the top of that page—I don’t know how it’s so consistently wrong, but it always is). That includes this incredibly useful magnetic wristband for an $8 discount—I think this is the thing I want the most of all, because I want to look cute as a bug’s ear while I work with power tools, and also I think I have some early-stage neuropathy, because I just can’t hold onto screws and things. There’s also an $18 multi-tool that has 12 tools, including a hammer, folded into its innards—that’s 22% off—and a telescoping magnetic pickup tool, which, again, I could really use. According to the title on that page, it’s a great gift for dads, husbands, and truck drivers, which explains why the moment I saw it, Red Sovine’s scratchy baritone drifted into my head. That’s a big ten four, Teddy Bear.