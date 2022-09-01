Summer is coming to an end which means we don’t have to feel guilty anymore when we stay inside all day playing video games. Here are the best deals on Switch consoles and games this September .



I can personally attest that this is a marvelous improvement over the original. While you won’t see any differences while docked, the handheld experience is night and day. The screen size is just bumped enough to feel like a noticeable upgrade and the vibrant colors along with the deep blacks of the OLED screen are simply gorgeous. Not everyone will see a need to trade in their old model for the new one, but if you’re a hardware junkie like myself or are just picking up your first ever Nintendo Switch, the OLED is absolutely the right choice.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $329 at Ebay

G/O Media may get a commission Save $150 Galaxy Z Fold4 Unfold your phone's potential

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. Ordering one today will grant you $150 in Samsung credit to be put toward additional accessories. Shop at Samsung Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch OLED now has its first themed variant and it looks cool as heck. Splatoon 3 launches later this year in September and in honor of it, Nintendo decided to add a splash of color to its latest OLED model with the Splatoon 3 version. The Joy-Con controllers have a color gradient with one bleeding between blue and purple and the other between green and yellow. they also feature patterns of squids and splatters of ink which can also be found across the back of the Switch as well as the dock. You can order yours now from Walmart for $360.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $360 at Walmart

Advertisement

The Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch is possibly my favorite game-specific special edition of a console. The colors pop and the art of the Nook family is just pleasantly cute. Now, this is still the old model of the Nintendo Switch so you won’t be getting the perfectly crisp OLED screen in handheld, but you’ll get essentially the same experience when docked. It’s also bundled with a Nyko gaming headset which you can’t actually use on with the Switch itself, but hey it’s included for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Ebay

Advertisement

Hack and s lash your way t hrough hundreds of s oldiers. We’ve seen The Legend of Zelda and Persona 5 both get their Dynasty Warriors treatment. Next, is the world built up in Fire Emblem: Three Houses which is now spinning off with a pretty much full-on sequel. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes replaces the turn-based tactics for sporadic action combat.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $52 at Amazon

Advertisement

Two games in one. Explore deep underwater caverns and swim with new species as you try to survive an alien planet in both Subnautica and its sequel Subnautica: Below Zero. If you like games where you can just lose hours to the loop of gathering resources, crafting tools, and uncovering new secrets, this is for you.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 at Amazon

Advertisement

If you own a Nintendo Switch but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, physical versions are just $42 right now. It’s been out for four years at this point and remains the best open-world game on current consoles. Put down 1-2-Switch and pick up the game you were supposed to buy first when the console launched.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $41 at Best Buy

Advertisement

N ot only is the game beautiful, but we got a taste of something completely different—Mouthful Mode. Along with swallowing his enemies whole to take their powers, Kirby can now wrap his giant gob around inanimate objects to control them in a Super Mario Odyssey fashion. It’s a delightful new mechanic in an even more delightful new game.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $54 at Amazon

Advertisement

If you finally picked up the Nintendo Switch now that we have an OLED version, you have nearly five years of catching up to do. There’s a wonderful selection of games available for the console—of which I’d say there’s a small handful of absolute must-own titles. One of those of course is Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. This one is just as fun to play now as when it first came out and it’s down to only $45 at Amazon .

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $45 at Amazon

Advertisement

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers the three main trilogies we have now and does so with all the jokes and charm we’ve come to expect in the LEGO games. This is not to be confused with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga—an incomplete story of the Star Wars movies. I know, it’s confusing—but it’s not LEGO’s fault the other game came out before Disney bought the IP. The Skywalker Saga is just $35 on Amazon for Nintendo Switch right now.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $35 at Amazon

Advertisement

The Ace Attorney games don’t get enough praise. The comedy is genuinely charming and the characters are wonderful. This one is set in England and Japan during the Victorian and Meiji era and there is a detective character named Herlock Sholmes. What more could you want?

