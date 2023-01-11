Here We Go! The Best Nintendo Deals for January 2023

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Winter is finally here which means we don’t have to feel guilty anymore when we stay inside all day playing video games. Hang out on your couch with Mario, Link, Kirby, and all your other Ninten-friends during the coldest months of the year. Here are the best deals for Nintendo games this January.



The SanDisk 128GB microSDXC is just $17 right now. That means for just $17, you can increase your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity by five times.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $17 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Control Mario, the Rabbids, and his friends in turn-based tactical combat on a grid similar to that of the X-COM series. Also, Mario has a gun.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Amazon

Advertisement

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers the three main trilogies we have now and does so with all the jokes and charm we’ve come to expect in the LEGO games. This is not to be confused with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga—an incomplete story of the Star Wars movies. I know, it’s confusing—but it’s not LEGO’s fault the other game came out before Disney bought the IP.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $28 at Amazon

Advertisement

This is a series that will surely never die and for a good reason. It’s great fun for everyone, especially casual gamers. Heck, they were still releasing them on the Wii all the way up to the 2020 version. Come dance to hit songs in front of the TV with your pals.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 at Amazon

Advertisement

Over a decade after we first saw Wii Sports, Nintendo finally went ahead and capitalized on its success by releasing it for the Switch. It’s got an updated look plus a couple of new sports included like chambara, a very fun sword fighting game.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Amazon

Advertisement

Play through favorite boards and minigames of all the great early entries in the series in this beautiful-looking package. Just be careful because you may end some lifelong friendships along the way.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $51 at Amazon

Advertisement

Sonic makes the leap into open-world (or technically open-zone) gameplay in his latest game. It’s only been out for a couple of weeks but it’s already down to $40.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Amazon

Advertisement

Kirby’s latest endeavor gave us a taste of something completely different—Mouthful Mode. Along with swallowing his enemies whole to take their powers, he can now wrap his giant gob around inanimate objects to control them in a Super Mario Odyssey fashion. The most notable is a straight-up car, making for an image that manages to be cute, funny, and unsettling all at the same time. Hats off to the designers on this one.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $53 at Amazon

Advertisement

Rekindle your love of when 3D mascot platformers reigned supreme. Crash Bandicoot’s first three games are packaged together neatly in the N. Sane Trilogy waiting for you to dive back in.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $24 at Amazon

Advertisement

This lightly spooky adventure came out 3 years ago already, but it’s still the best-looking game on the Nintendo Switch. It’s quality gameplay and solid art direction. You get both here. It’s a delight to explore the many floors of this towering mansion to hunt ghosts and you can even do it with a buddy in co-op thanks to Gooigi.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $54 at Amazon

Advertisement

Our mustachioed friend in overalls has never felt so good to control. Packed with several unique and thematic kingdoms to explore, with New Donk City being the standout, this game is a wonderful tribute to Mario’s history from the original Donkey Kong arcade, to his side-scrolling NES classic, to his first time in a 3D space with the N64.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Amazon

Advertisement

The brutal and beautiful Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is one of the best games you can play on your Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking for a fun platformer to play either solo co-op that’s a bit tougher than the latest Super Mario Brothers 2D sidescrollers, definitely give this ported Wii U title a shot.