If you’re in the mood to learn more about 4/20, we got you. For example, here’s why people might celebrate it. Here’s how they might. And here’s an unofficial timeline of marijuana itself. But since everyone’s mileage may vary with THC, and also the rules vary depending on one’s geographic location, we’re going to stick to a different abbreviation this year: CBD. Cannabidol, commonly known as CBD, is an oil that’s either made from hemp plants or manufactured in a lab. It’s FDA approved and can be incorporated into pretty much anything, including pills, lotions, drinks, and more. Though we may favor more dubious methods on occasion, we here are The Inventory are no strangers to chilling hard thanks to the magic of CBD.



Here are some of the products we recommend the most, since it’s always 4/20 somewhere.

I received this as a Christmas gift two years ago and have since repurchased everything in it. Lord Jones has been a fun band to watch over the years. They have absolutely gotten better since. The CBD Formula Body Lotion has comforted me when old knee injuries flare-up. I love the signature scent and think it has a pleasant soothing aroma. The Old Fashioned Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops are tasty and a nice treat to take the edge off before going out. I’m a big fan of the Hemp-Derived CBD Tincture in peppermint. I keep this by my bed now. It’s been a wonder on nights when I need a little help falling asleep. It’s all beautifully packaged and a great gift for an anxious or stressed pal who wants all-natural relief. - Sheilah Villari

I’ve written about Alchemist’s Kitchen Relax Gel Caps before, and I’m choosing to write about them again. That’s how much I enjoy this product. As an anxious, high-strung person, it takes a lot to get me to just chill out. Like these pills, for example. They actually work. Each capsule (I’d recommend the 25mg for daily use, and 75mg for sleeping) is odorless, flavorless, doesn’t upset my stomach, and works as quickly as any over-the-counter medication does. The smaller dose brought me plenty of Zen with only a dash of fuzziness, and helps “take the edge off” of days when I’m way more worked up than necessary. Oh, and the only side effect I’ve ever experienced is a little bit of dry mouth. I think I’ll take one now. - Sophy Ziss

Though Recess is technically a hemp beverage, I’m including it as my CBD product recommendation because they’re worth sharing. My entire state of existence is pretty much a constant anxious frenzy, so it didn’t take much convincing for me to try these sparkling waters infused with hemp extract and adaptogens, and the gorgeous colors of the cans didn’t hurt either. I enjoy these the most on a chill night in with a book or comfort show as they’re the perfect way to make a solo evening feel a little fancier, but they’re suitable for anytime you want to feel a bit more at ease. Their tagline is “not tired, not wired,” and for someone who reacts poorly to caffeine (either feeling too jittery or nothing at all), I should probably also try sipping these in the morning or early afternoon for increased motivation and focus. Recess’s flavors are enjoyable and far surpass the *hint* of flavorsome sparkling waters are known for, with blackberry chai being my current favorite. - Miranda Martin



As the lone UK member of The Inventory crew, I have only a very limited knowledge of what CBD even is. Unlike you lot over in the land of freedom and giant portions of sweet potato fries, things are a little more behind here, which means things like CBD are more restricted and taboo. This didn’t stop my intensely old-school grandmother-in-law from accidentally buying us CBD bath salts, but her lack of knowledge on that front is kind of my point. If you, like me, feel a little lost when it comes to the world of 4/20 (especially as the date should be 20/4 you heathens), then grabbing CBD for Dummies could be the first step in a long journey to enlightenment. It explains what CBD is, what it does, and how to make your own edibles too. - Jason Coles

I have a little two-year-old hairless sphynx cat named Wirt who is a ball of joy while also being a pain in my ass. Love the little dude, but he certainly can be a hyperactive handful some days. For starters, he’ll regularly climb up on top of my TV and nearly knock it down. But also, the main thing about hairless cats is just the maintenance that goes into caring for them. Due to grime accumulating on his body, my little one needs to get a bath once every week—an activity as you could imagine he does not enjoy very much. I’m looking forward to trying this veterinarian-approved CBD oil for pets to hopefully transform Wirt’s weekly scratch-filled nightmare into his lovely little spa day. - Joe Tilleli