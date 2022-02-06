International Concepts Lace & Chiffon Chemise Nightgown | $14 | Macy’s

Linea Donatella 2-Pc. Stretch Lace Cami & Shorts Lingerie Set | $14 | Macy’s

International Concepts Lace Wrap Robe | $20 | Macy’s

Linea Donatella Babydoll Chemise & Wrap Robe Lingerie Set | $34 | Macy’s

Linea Donatella Siren Satin Wrap Robe, Babydoll Nightgown & Thong Set | $41 | Macy’s

Okay, first thing’s first: I sincerely apologize for the lack of body diversity in the image above. These were the photos available for these products, and that kinda bums me out, because all bodies would look sexy as hell in these nighties—especially yours . Second thing’s second: T his massive sale on lingerie is not only an opportunity for you to look sexy for your partner, but also for yourself! No matter your relationship status, it feels good to put on something that makes you feel hot, especially during the Valentine’s season (is that a thing?). And if you’re not into lingerie that has so many straps you can’t take it off without an assist (maybe that’s the point of it...), these simple nighties and sets might be the perfect thing for you. Take up to 75% off these sexy numbers today.