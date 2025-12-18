The holidays are here, and that means hectic days and nights as well as travel for many of us. Why not give someone a stocking stuffer that they can use to make sure they get some quality shut-eye? Or something that can at the very least help them to de-stress from everything going on at once?

The Loop Dream Earplugs are a quick and easy way to help someone get some shut-eye, or use yourself to block out distractions for a full night of sleep. It can sometimes get frustrating dealing with city noise, your husband or wife's snoring, or even the dog making noise all night. So block it all out with these, or give someone a way to do just that.

These earplugs come in a variety of different colors, and they're crafted with the softest silicone possible to make them comfortable for all types of sleepers, side and otherwise. They can reduce up to 26dB of sound, so you can wear them to bed or even out and about if you want a bit less sound assaulting your ears.

Whatever the case may be, whether you keep them for yourself or give them as a gift this year, don't miss this discount. You'll definitely be wanting another pair to keep on hand when you try them.