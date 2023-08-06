Heat Up All Your TV Dinners in This Candy-Colored Microwave for Just $99

How many of us have a boring microwave? Probably everyone, unless you’ve already peeped the Nostalgia Retro Compact Countertop Microwave, which comes in a variety of bright and colorful hues. From pink to blue and everything in between, this affordable microwave has a fun, old-school look and plenty of space to cook all your lunches and dinners — because you don’t have time. We know, neither do we.

Nostalgia Retro Compact Countertop Microwave | $100 | Amazon

This compact appliance offers 700 watts of power, which is great if you’re trying to conserve a bit. It’s also plenty small enough for tiny kitchens. Heat up your leftovers, TV dinners, and anything else you need nuked in this bad boy, and do it for just $100, which is a great price for a microwave. So if you’ve been in the market for one, now’s the perfect time to bring one home. Be sure to grab it while it’s on sale.