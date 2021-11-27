Big Joe Bean Bag | $40 | Amazon



The fond memories of jumping into a bean bag chair will forever be with me. So are the memories of having to clean up the guts of that chair when they flew out all over the place. That is no longer an issue with the Big Joe Dorm 2.0 bean bag chair. The durable fabric on this enjoyable bag is stain and water-resistant. The safety lock zippers ensure that the innards of your chair will stay put. This chair comes filled perfectly for instant use. Sitting on “normal” chairs is a thing of the past. You are stylish as well as comfy with your bean bag chair. Save 47% today.