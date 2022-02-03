LG 65" QNED Mini LED 8K TV | $2,500 | Best Buy

LG 75" QNED Mini LED 8K TV | $3,300 | Best Buy

LG 86" QNED Mini LED 8K TV | $4,500 | Best Buy

Are you ready for a heaping helping of pixels? Because Best Buy has them, in the form of these LG 8K TVs, on sale right now for up to $2,000 off. That’s right, you could buy the 86" LG 8K mini LED, then take the money you saved, and head over to that LG OLED sale I posted about and pick up a 65" LG C1 OLED for, I don’t know, your bathroom or something, it’s just so tiny, isn’t it? If the 86" is too big for you, that’s fine, because for $1,500 in savings you can pick up the 75" version, or go down to the 65" 8K TV and grab that for $2,500, or $1,000 off.

A little about this TV: it’s an 8K obviously, which means it’s a super-high-resolution panel. For right now, there is still very little content that takes advantage of that online, or even in physical media, but you’ll be getting a lot more than just a lot of Ks when you buy this thing. It’s a Mini LED TV, which is one of the competing technologies meant to approach OLED contrast using local dimming while keeping superior brightness levels and limiting burn-in. Additionally, quantum dots mean vibrant, realistic colors, while all four of the TVs HDMI slots support at least 4K at 120Hz. There are drawbacks to the TV in its lack of variable refresh rate, and Rtings noted some inevitable blooming around bright objects and uniformity issues as the local dimming tries to keep up with fast-moving scenes (though they also say it’s not as noticeable with real content, and less so when viewed head on). They like a lot about the TV though, calling out its high peak brightness, excellent reflection handling, and wide viewing angles, specifically.

