TACKLIFE T8 Pro Peak Car Jump Starter | $50 | Amazon

TACKLIFE M2 12V DC Digital Auto Tire Inflator | $27 | Amazon

Advertisement

There are certain items that can bring you peace of mind on the road— and lucky for you there are some great deals on some of these essentials that can help you feel prepared over at Newegg right now.

Of course, you know a car jump starter is the kind of thing that increases infinitely in value as soon as you need it. Maybe the best deal of the limited-time offerings today is the TACKLIFE T8 Pro Peak Car Jump Starter for 38% off, bringing it down to $50.

It’s important to keep your tires inflated, and if you like to be prepared for that at all times, you can grab an air compressor for 55% off today. This TACKLIFE M2 12V DC digital auto tire inflator can make this more frequent obligation happen more conveniently (and sanitarily) than using a gas station’s air pump. It can be yours for just $27 today!

This deal was originally published in November 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 8/14/2021.