The Lighthouse | $9 | Amazon



In the mood for a strange movie? You can’t go wrong with The Lighthouse, just $9 right now at Amazon, one of 2019's oddest picks. It follows Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers who, well, end up going completely insane. Or maybe they were insane all a long. If you’ve ever wanted to watch people going up and down staircases at a painfully slow pace, or dudes looking at mermaid figurines while doing weird stuff, you’re gonna love this movie. Seriously, though, it’s a great watch. And you can’t beat it for $10. Just don’t be surprised if you’re left with a ton of questions when it’s over.