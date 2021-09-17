Champion Cotton Tees | $15 | Macy’s



Tees the season. As temperatures drop, a cotton tee can make all the difference for layering . We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price.

Advertisement

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crewneck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.