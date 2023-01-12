Haul Your Crap Up and Down With Ease Thanks to This Stair Climber Hand Truck for 18% off

Mount-It! Stair Climber Dolly | $120 | Amazon

Moving can suck—especially if you find your new apartment is not on the first floor of the building. Perhaps you’re in a city, many many floors up without an elevator. Let me tell you, this dolly will be a lifesaver. It’s designed with three wheels on either side which together form an even bigger wheel. When you pull the dolly toward a step, one wheel will be raised enough to just slide up it, then when a bottom wheel makes contact with the stair, the large wheel they’re all a part of will begin to rotate, effortlessly pulling the whole rig up to the next step. As for storage, the whole thing folds in on itself easily so it fits in a closet , under a bed, in a garage, or more. Get it now for 18% off.