Harness the Power of MagSafe Today, 16% Off On Amazon

Experience the convenience, reliability, and versatility of MagSafe for your iPhone or Samsung with the ESR Magnetic Ring 360, a device that can change the way you charge your phone. Designed to be universally compatible with iPhone models from the 11 to the soon-to-be-released 15, as well as the Galaxy S21, S22, and S23 series, this tool is an investment in efficiency and functionality.

The ESR Magnetic Ring 360, available on Amazon, is designed to upgrade your case to unlock the potential of fast and easy wireless charging. This product is compatible with PC or TPU cases without a non-slip coating. Its unique design is built to triple the strength of the magnetic lock, ensuring your phone stays securely attached to all MagSafe accessories.

One of the powerful features of the ESR Magnetic Ring 360 is its ability to ensure perfect alignment between your phone and the charging coil. This maximizes the charging efficiency, allowing you to enjoy faster and easier tap-and-go wireless charging. The ring ensures power in a snap, which is not only convenient but also saves you valuable time.

Setting up the ESR Magnetic Ring 360 is effortless, thanks to its easy alignment guide. This removes all the guesswork from the application process, resulting in flawless installation every time. Once installed, the ring stays permanently attached and cannot be repositioned.

While this device gives you access to MagSafe-compatible charging, it still maintains your ability to use a standard wireless charger. However, to prevent overheating, your phone needs to be properly aligned with the standard wireless charger.

The ESR Magnetic Ring 360 comes with complete customer support. Detailed setup videos and FAQs, a comprehensive 12-month warranty, and lifetime support are available to ensure a smooth and satisfying product experience.

Get your ESR Magnetic Ring 360 from Amazon today and upgrade your wireless charging experience like never before. With a 16% discount, there’s no better time to invest in this game-changing device!