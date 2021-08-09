bObi Pet Robot Vacuum | $245 | Best Buy



The bObi Pet Robot Vacuum is currently 72 % off. This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This Pet Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and is easy to program.

Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander-covered floors and save $605 off its usual price too. This sale is only on the silver color.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 04/23/2021 and updated with new information on 08/09/2021.