Hanacure Makes a Facelift Kit That You Can Do at Home

The All-In-One Facial Set | $110 | Hanacure

I have been morbidly curious about Hanacure for years now. The All-In-One Facial Set is the skincare solution the brand is known for, because once applied, you look like a zombie. And once it’s removed, you have tighter, smoother skin without needles or a doctor’s visit. Dermatologist approved and award-winning, the Hanacure facial uses peptides to reinvigorate skin. Peptides are amino acids that help the skin produce the stuff that makes you look “younger” or “plumper,” like elastin and collagen. All of this is to say: the Hanacure facial takes only 20 minutes and you prepare it yourself by mixing the active ingredients together. It’s a little science experiment with very, very cool results.