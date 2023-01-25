Grow Your Own Herbs With This 40% Off AeroGarden

AeroGarden Harvest XL with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit | $150 | 40% Off | Amazon

Our cottagecore fantasy has to start small. Perhaps you live in an apartment instead of a spacious, desolate farm in magical New England (New England but there are unicorns). T hat fantasy doesn’t have to screech to a halt when you enter your 200 sqft space! Because the AeroGarden Harvest XL is on sale for 40% off! This little vessel fosters herbs’ growth with a 25W LED grow light. The simple interface lets you know when to feed and water them. You don’t even need to drag soil into your house—they grow in water! And the included seeds are herbs to spark your kitchen ambitions. Thai basil, dill, and mint will sprout in just a few weeks’ time. You may not own a small farm like in your Stardew Valley game, but hey, you grew these herbs yourself!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $150 at Amazon



