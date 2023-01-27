Grow Your Album Collection With Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club

Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club | $33 per month | Amazon



If you really, really love music, it’s never a bad idea to buy albums on vinyl. But the problem with that is, it can be difficult to decide which of your favorite artists’ creations you want to own physical versions of. Vinyl is more expensive than buying CDs, but you do get several perks: larger, colorful jackets, some cool-looking vinyl designs (in some cases), and even booklets — you know, those old things that used to come with CDs and had things like words and lyrics in them! If you’re interested in growing your collection or want to get one going, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club. For $33 a month, you can choose your favorite genre of music, then sit back, relax, and let Amazon decide which albums you receive. From Alt-J to Biggie and everything in between, you’ll be curating a musical menagerie unlike any other in a few months’ time. Grab a subscription for yourself or give the gift of music to someone who’s just as excited about it as you are.