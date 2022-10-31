Dog Grooming Clippers | $55 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Treat your dog to a spa day with a set of dog grooming clippers. The clippers are cordless, making them easy to get arou nd to all sides of your pup without them getting all tangled up. It utilizes steel blades as opposed to ceramic ones which help when grooming those extra-thick coats. The noise created by the clippers can be as low as 55db which is good to keep your dog from getting spooked by the sound. Make sure to clip the coupon on the item page to save an additional $5.