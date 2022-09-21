Grillman Grill Tool Set - 13 Piece | $37 | 18% Off | Amazon
Summer may be “over” but grilling is forever—autumnal family visits, prep for next year, heck—even an indoor cast iron stovetop grill situation. Basically, a good spatula won’t go to waste. This Grillman Tool Set is a steal—13 pieces for just $37! These will up your grill game big time. Honestly, if you aren’t into basting or pastry brushes, you will be now—this silicone brush will elegantly bathe your meats in BBQ sauce. Plus this set has a cleaning brush for use on both the utensils and the grill. You’ll be flippin’ burgers and cleaning up nice in no time—or maybe your uncle will? Uncles like this stuff, right? Anyway, buy this while it’s 18% off, will ya?