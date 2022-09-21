Grillman Grill Tool Set - 13 Piece | $37 | 18% Off | Amazon

Summer may be “over” but grilling is forever—autumnal family visits, prep for next year, heck—even an indoor cast iron stovetop grill situation. Basically, a good spatula won’t go to waste. T his Grillman Tool Set is a steal—13 pieces for just $37! These will up your grill game big time. Honestly, if you aren’t into basting or pastry brushes, you will be now—this silicone brush will elegantly bathe your meat s in BBQ sauce . Plus this set has a cleaning brush for use on both the utensils and the grill. Y ou’ll be flippin’ burgers and cleaning up nice in no time—or maybe your uncle will? Uncles like this stuff, right? Anyway, buy this while it’s 18% off, will ya?