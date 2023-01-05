It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Grill ‘Em up With This 41% Off Stovetop Griddle

Make a diner-style grilled cheese any dang day you want.

Erin O'Brien
Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle | $35 | 41% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

There are certain flavors and textures one can only achieve on a grill. Like charred grilled chicken, griddle-top grilled cheese, diner-style patty melts with caramelized onions, and a fried egg with crispy sides. My goodness. In these cold winter months when going outside to either grill or go to a restaurant is a no-go, this cast iron grill/griddle can remedy those flavor cravings. This rectangular wonder fits over two burners, and is pre-seasoned, ready to fry ‘em up (whatever “’em” is for you). Lodge is a company with over 100 years of history—and this griddle is strong enough to withstand the test of time. Plus, you’ll learn a few new skills while caring for a cast iron—which to me, is essential kitchen knowledge.

