Greenpan's Annual Summer Factory Sale Is Kicking Off With Deals on Cookware, Electronics, & More

You can upgrade your kitchen from looking like it did in the beginning of The Bear Season 1 to how I assume it does now in The Bear Season 3 (I don’t know, I’m just guessing. I stopped watching somewhere in season 2). Greenpan is having its annual summer sale with discounts going as high as 50% across their pans and other cookware, green and all.

Annual Summer Factory Sale | Greenpan

Up to 30% off Kitchen Electronics | Greenpan

Up to 30% off Knives & Cutlery | Greenpan

Bobby Flay Collection Starting at $30 | Greenpan

It’s not just the pots and pans on sale. Full kitchen electronics like rice cookers, griddles, and slow cookers are discounted up to 30% off. Greenpan even has a combination ice cream and frozen drink maker. It’s a brand new product that hasn’t been released yet, but you can still pre-order it for $175 less than the price it will launch at. Get it for just $400 and survive the rest of the summer with some dirty bananas or some pistachio ice cream.

Knives and other cutlery are also on sale for up to 30% off. It sounds counterintuitive, but a sharp knife is a safe knife. High-quality tools in the kitchen mean food prep is easier but also safer from accidents. So maybe upgrade your old dull set before the prices go back up.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay even has a collection in collaboration with Greenpan that is on sale as part of the event. His products start as low as just $30, like this professional ceramic nonstick 8" frying pan.