Gravity Falls: The Complete Series | $60 | Amazon

It seems there’s not much room a nymore for animated shows with plot progressing narratives that appeal to all ages. It is not enough for shows like The Owl House on Disney to be canceled before its conclusion, but now we have news this week that HBO Max will be removing a ton of original content including Close Enough and Infinity Train. It’s a reminder that physical media is more important than ever in the streaming era. If you’re upset about any of the shows I mentioned going away, chances are you already know and love

Gravity Falls. In which case, check out the complete series on Blu- ray which has a bunch of bonus content plus one of the most enjoyable and informative commentary tracks I’ve ever heard. It features show creator Alex Hirsh and several voice actors, storyboard artists, and more who’ve worked on the show. It’s 40% off right now and owning it means you’ll have access to it forever.