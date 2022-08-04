ASUS TUF Air Gaming Mouse | $42 | Amazon



PC Gaming can be pricey, because not only do you need a good PC, but the games, a good keyboard, and a good mouse. Figuring out the right mouse for you is hard, because some people will want as many buttons as possible, some will want a wireless mouse, and some will want something light. If you want speed and ease of use, then the ASUS TUF Air Gaming Mouse, which is down by 16% to $42, is ideal. This impressive gaming mouse is made to be solid so it’ll last and there’ll be no creaking when using it, has six programmable buttons for you to mess around with, uses a special cord to allow it to be as light and flexible as a wireless mouse, and is even IPX6 waterproof.