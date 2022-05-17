Crutchfield Memorial Day Sale | Crutchfield



Good news for basically anybody looking for some new tech, the Crutchfield Memorial Day Sale is now on, and it’s replete with things to buy. You can pick from a wide variety of different things like this Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch that has $350 off and has GPS capabilities, music storage of up to 650 songs, a touch screen display, and can track your fitness including things like your hydration levels. If you’re after new speakers, then maybe these Klipsch Reference R-620F speakers are for you? They’re down to $299 each, and have excellent stats including a sensitivity of 96 dB , a frequency response of 38-21,000 Hz, and beautiful sound too. If you’re more into the visual than audio, then you can grab yourself a 55-inch LG OLED TV for $1197, which is $300 off. It’s capable of 4K resolution, has loads of settings to fiddle with, and can even be used to stream TV shows with nothing other than an internet connection. Just take a look through the Crutchfield Memorial Day Sale to find something you like.