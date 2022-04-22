Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper | $12 | Amazon

Popcorn is, without a doubt, one of the best foods out there. For one, it’s weirdly healthy (until you slather it with butter, cheese, sugar, toffee, ice cream?). Secondly, it’s easy to eat. Thirdly, you can make it with ease thanks to this Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper for only $12. Just put your kernels into the bowl, add some oil, salt, and whatever flavorings you like, and then put it in the microwave and BOOM! popcorn. You could probably make a batch in the time it took you to read this.