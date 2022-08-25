ASUS Rog Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop | $1550 | Amazon



PC gaming is an absolute joy for a lot of reasons, but it can also be really expensive. If you’ve been hoping to pick up a good deal on a gaming laptop, then this ASUS Rog Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop is $200 off at $1550, so maybe today is your day. The ASUS Rog Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor to keep it clever, an RTX 3050 to make sure your games look good, 16GB of RAM to keep it fast, and a 120hz 1.4" screen to make sure your games look good too. It’s a good deal on a laptop that’ll keep you gaming for a while and will handle a lot of excellent games whenever you need.