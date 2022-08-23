Fire HD 10 Tablet | $100 | Amazon



A good tablet can be a huge win if you’re looking to get off of your phone, but still want the convenience of messing about with something in the evenings, or if you’ve got kids who need the internet for homework or something. The Fire HD 10 Tablet is down by 33% to $100 today, and it’s a surprisingly good tablet for the price. The Fi re HD 10 Tablet has 3GB of RAM for faster processing, a 1080p full HD display for better streaming, can easily connect to your favorite streaming services for chill-out time, and can even be used to ask Alexa questions and whatnot. It’s a great get for kids who might be taking their first steps into independence , or just for those who want to use their phone less.