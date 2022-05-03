Fitbit Inspire 2 | $70 | Amazon

Fitness and health are both important things to a lot of parents, especially as they get older. It’s important to keep moving to keep healthy, and it’s good to be able to see results easily, and that’s where the Fitbit Inspire 2 comes in. This little watch can track things like heart rate, active minutes, has up to ten hours of battery life, and is ideal for fitness-focused folks. If that sounds like your folks, then you should grab them this, especially as mother’s day is coming up.